Jones charged with motorcycle theft By Editor | April 8, 2020 | 0 Marion County resident, Dillon Jones, was charged with theft of a motorcycle reportedly stolen from Hamilton County, said Sequatchie County Sheriff Coy Swanger. For more see the April 9 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.