Jeanette “Peanut” Brown, 59, of Dunlap, Tennessee, died of cancer on Monday, March 30, 2020. She fought a long, hard battle for 7-plus years.

She was born on June 15, 1960 and graduated from Bledsoe County High School in 1978. She had an Associate’s Degree in Business Management and an Associate’s Degree in Electricity and Electronics with one year of coding. She worked 10-1/2 years at Robinson Manufacturing and 10-1/2 years at Cannon Equipment Southeast. She also worked at Tecumseh, Motech and Goodman’s. She worked at Semore Tubing for 4-1/2 years and Stone Peak for 7 years.

She loved fishing and playing music until she had to make more time to take care of her ailing brother. She was a hard worker, going well beyond to make sure she did a good day’s worth for the companies.

She loved a good laugh and loved her dogs. She lived simple and never complained. “It is what is” was something she said a lot. “We can’t change it-it’s up to the man upstairs.”

She was a devoted sister to her brother, whom she lost in 2009. She always tried to get a chuckle from those around her.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Estile and Lucy Roberts Brown; and brother, George Brown.

She leaves behind her precious dog, Lady; uncle Eugene (Mary) Brown; and special cousins, Lesha (Jeff) Rains and Tayla Rains.

There will be a private service due to restrictions mandated by the State of Tennessee. The funeral home live-streamed the service Thursday, April 2, at 2:00 p.m. on its Facebook page: Reed Family Funeral Homes. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, 1171 Main Street, Pikeville.