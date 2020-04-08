Irene Cook, 83, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee passed away Wednesday night, April 1, 2020, at the Alexian Village Healthcare Center. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Billie Joe Cook; grandchildren, Cheryl Denise Cook and Christopher Lee Cook; and parents, Wilbur and Verna Bradley.

She is survived by her daughter, Kay Roden; two sons, Dennis (Maria) and Tony (Connie) Cook, all of Signal Mountain; eight grandsons; nine great-grandchildren; sister, Shirley Hutson, Newport, TN; brother, W.H. Bradley, Hixson; several nieces and nephews.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.