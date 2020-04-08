Clarence Rankin

Clarence E. Rankin, 99, residing in Dunlap, Tennessee passed away March 31, 2020 peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones.

Mr. Rankin was a World War II Veteran serving in the US Army from September 1939 to June 1945.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mr. and Mrs. Francis Rankin; two sisters and two brothers.

He is survived by his loving wife of 74 years, Betty; two daughters, Dianne (Dennis) Abshier of Murphy, North Carolina and Bonnie (Ricky) Layne of Dunlap; one son, Hollis (Vicki) Rankin of Dilliner, Pennsylvania; seven grandchildren, Janette, Tammi, Jeff, Lynda, Jamie, Jill and J.D.; 13 great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren.

No visitation or services will be held at the funeral home.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap is in charge of arrangements.