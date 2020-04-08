Charles Easterly Sr.

Charles M. Easterly Sr., 86, of Dunlap, Tennessee went home to be with the Lord on March 30, 2020.

He loved being outdoors, fishing, working in his garden, listening to Bluegrass music and riding his three-wheel bike to the mailbox and back. He served during the Korean War and was an Army Veteran. He loved his children and family and wanted nothing but the best for everyone he met. He was a carpenter by trade and could build anything he set his mind to. Anyone who had the pleasure of meeting him would tell you what a sweet, kind and loving man he was. He just wanted to live and was young at heart.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Hallie Geneva Brown Easterly; parents, Eugene and Lillie Mae Mason Easterly; son, Roger L. Easterly; sister, Thelma Layne; and brother, John A. Easterly.

He is survived by his sons, Charles M. “Bo” (Denise) Easterly, Jr., Leroy Easterly, and David (Misty Smith) Easterly, all of Dunlap; daughters, Kay Easterly, Michaelene Rogers, Janice Easterly, all of Dunlap, Joyce (Ben) Harwood of Pikeville, and Charlotte (John) O’Barr of Harrison; brother, Melvin Easterly; sister, Mildred Camp; 27 grandchildren; 48 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Due to the crisis affecting our country at this time, there will not be a public visitation or funeral. A private graveside service will be held at Rogers Cemetery with Keith Pickett officiating.

