Betty Louallen

Betty Lou Johnson Louallen, 60, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away March 31, 2020 at Erlanger Medical Center. She was of the Church of God faith.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Jessie James and Savannah Lockhart Johnson; and brother, Jimmy Johnson.

She is survived by her husband, Harry Louallen; children, Jennifer Sensing Fletcher, Betty Lee Louallen, Clara Bell Louallen (Raul) Ambrozio, and Angel Louallen; siblings, Diane Ake, Georgia Bell Hagen (Robert Chance), Jessie Howard Johnson (Angie), and Marie Johnson; mother-in-law, Dorothy Clara Louallen; 11 grandchildren; Tyler, Daniel and Randy Layne, Shyanne, Katlyn, Justin, and Braden Rainey, Maya and Ella Ambrozio, Madelyn Sanders and Travis Harvey; one great-grandchild, Brooklyn Layne; one grandchild and one great-grandchild on the way.

Due to the crisis affecting our nation, the visitation and service was in private. Burial was in Collier Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.