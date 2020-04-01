Second confirmed case of COVID-19 in county

Second confirmed COVID-19 case in county: Dunlap Mayor Dwain Land and Sequatchie County Executive Keith Cartwright announced a second case of COVID-19 has been confirmed. Executive Cartwright said a patient from NHC Sequatchie was transported to Memorial Hospital in Chattanooga by Puckett EMS, tested, and was found to have contracted the virus. Executive Cartwright added local leaders are scheduled to meet on Wednesday, April 1, to continue working on the local plan to stop the spread of COVID-19.

