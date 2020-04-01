Schools closed but students still learning

Making sure students are still learning, despite school being on hold, is a challenge for children, parents, teachers, and other educational staff. Sequatchie County Schools have been closed since early-March and will remain closed through April 24 due to the threat of coronavirus spread.

“The Sequatchie County educational community is dedicated to educating our students in difficult times,” said Supervisor of Instruction and Career Technical Education Supervisor Marsha Talley.

