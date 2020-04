A former resident of Dunlap, William Christopher Morgan, died in a wreck early Sunday, March 29, Sequatchie County Sheriff Coy Swanger reported. Morgan, 33, was driving the vehicle that wrecked on Highway 399. A passenger, Scott Krahn, was later arrested on federal charges and for leaving the scene of the accident, the Sheriff added.

For more see the April 2 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.