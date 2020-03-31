First confirmed COVID-19 case in Sequatchie County

A Sequatchie County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sequatchie County Executive Keith Cartwright and Dunlap Mayor Dwain Land. The case, the first known in the county, was confirmed on Tuesday morning, March 31.

For more local COVID-19 updates, visit TheDunlap-Tribune.com or the Dunlap Tribune Facebook page. More information on the announcement is included in the April 2 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.