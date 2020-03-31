First confirmed COVID-19 case in Sequatchie County
A Sequatchie County resident has tested positive for COVID-19, according to Sequatchie County Executive Keith Cartwright and Dunlap Mayor Dwain Land. The case, the first known in the county, was confirmed on Tuesday morning, March 31.
The case, the first known in the county, was confirmed on Tuesday morning, March 31. More information on the announcement is included in the April 2 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.
3 Comments
Related to the first Covid-19 positive case in Sequatchie County. If the person is a prominent member in the community with access to the population in Dunlap or surrounding counties you have an obligation to notify those that are potentially infected, just as the rector of St. Paul’s Episcopal Church had to. Name does not have to be identified but location is a must.
The time for action is now. The time for Emergency Preparedness is now, it should’ve happened as soon as the first case was reported in China. However, transparency was not given until the situation was out of their control and had to be shared. I have been an ICU nurse in Chattanooga Tennessee for 20 years of my life and being honest, for the first time I can say I am scared. I have saved more lives than I can remember names. Trust and believe it’s time for our community to stand together. We need strong leadership in our community with direct recommendations that pertain to our community. Where will testing facilities be set up? When will tests be available? Who (not exact names but approximate location) has been potentially infected? Can our Erlanger open rooms? Because Chattanooga won’t be able to handle the capacity. What’s our stockpile of surgical and N95 masks in Sequatchie county? Do we have Ventilators in Sequatchie county? Are they fully functional and working? Who can intubate in Sequatchie county? Does Our Erlanger have negative pressure rooms available for aresole from nebulizers that make Covid19 airborne? There’s alot of planning questions that need answers
Have the released where the test was performed. I had an appointment today, and kind if feel they should at least say which office reported it… IDK…