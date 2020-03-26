Children receive five days of breakfast, lunch meals

Sequatchie County Schools’ staff packed and handed out 5,150 meals for children in hundreds of bags, during service to students and parents Thursday morning. Each bag has breakfast and lunch for five days apiece, with items such as milk, juice, sandwich meat and cheese, and cereal. The next serving day is planned for Thursday, April 2, from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 noon at Griffith. Schools will make an official announcement when the plan is finalized. For more, see the April 2 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.