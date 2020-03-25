Victoria Lynn Frazey Plank, 63, of Signal Mountain, Tennessee passed away Friday, March 20, 2020 at Memorial Hospital.

She was a member of Buford Grove Baptist Church in Hillard Florida.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Donald W. and Joyce Mahan Frazey; husband, Clarence “Bubba” Plank

She is survived by her brothers, Jim (Robin) Frazey, Mike (Diana) Frazey and Larry (Melanie) Frazey along with several nieces and nephews.

Graveside funeral services were held Tuesday, March 24, at 2:00 p.m. at Chattanooga Memorial Park. Due to the crisis affecting our country we ask that you limit your visit to 15 minutes and avoid touching one another. Let’s all work together to make the family as comfortable as possible.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangement.