Sandra Lee Layne Del Valle, 7, of Smithville, Tennessee passed away Thursday, March 19, 2020 at her residence after a courageous battle with Parkinson’s Disease. She was a member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church.

She loved to crochet, quilt and watch the Game Show Network.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Rev. Daniel “Leander” and Hazel Tate Layne; husband, Johnny Del Valle; sisters, Denise Hamilton, Naomi Nunley and Syd Church; brothers, Daniel V. Layne, Eugene “Rocky” Layne, and Ulys Layne.

She is survived by her children, Casey (Susie) Fleser, Roxanne (Tomas) Duenas, Lucas Del Valle, Jena (Wilford) Blowe, Natalie Bassham, Chris (Andrea) Del Valle, Tonya (Jeff) Sarratt, Julius Del Valle; siblings, Kenny (Norma) Layne, Niki Nunley, Judy Myers and Connie Tate

Due to the crisis that is affecting our country, no public visitation or funeral will be held. Burial will be in Pickett Cemetery.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangement.