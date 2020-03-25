Hallie Belle Cheatham

Hallie Belle Vandergriff Cheatham entered into rest on Monday, March 23, 2020 at the age of 92.

She was born in Daus, Tennessee. Hallie Belle had lived in the Chattanooga area before moving back to Daus to make her home for 53 years. She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She and her husband, Russell, were married for 54 years. She was a homemaker and loved to quilt and crochet. She loved the Lord and was of the Baptist Faith and Eastern Star.

In addition to her parents, Hallie Belle was preceded in death by her husband, Russell Cheatham; son, Richard Everett; sisters, Aline Brown and Cleo Bryant; and brothers, Franklin and Kelsie Vandergriff.

She is survived by her sons, David (Deb) Cheatham of Pikeville and Robert (Tina) Cheatham of North Augusta, South Carolina; five grandchildren, Rusty, Marsha, Kenny, Gretchen and Justin; 10 great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren; nieces, Gail Sexton and Francis Harvey.

Due to CDC restrictions on all gatherings, no public visitation is scheduled. A graveside service will be held Thursday, March 26 at 1:00 p.m. at Chapel Hill Cemetery with Pastor Jimmy Williams officiating.

The family asks that memorial donations be made to The Alzheimer’s Foundation of America.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap is in charge of arrangements.