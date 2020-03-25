COVID-19 impacting community: Health-Business-Schools-Life

Physicians and dentists in Dunlap are working to continue services, while stressing safety for both visitors to their offices and staff. Individuals referred by a primary care physician or state health department can have a drive-thru appointment. Swabbing will take place while individuals remain in their vehicles, at the Industrial Park behind Mann+Hummel in Dunlap.

Those seeking information from Erlanger Sequatchie Valley about COVID-19 are asked to visit the website, www.erlanger.org/about-us/coronavirus-response. Also, in this week’s The Dunlap Tribune, you will find a special section dedicated to educating the public on COVID-19, the coronavirus compliments of Erlanger Sequathie Valley, a division of Erlanger Bledsoe Hospital.

