Sequatchie County Schools closed through March
Sequatchie County School officials have closed school the weeks of March 16-28, 2020. All school-related activities are also canceled.
For further information go to https://www.sequatchieschools.net/.
See The Dunlap Tribune’s March 19 for more information about closings, coronavirus updates and more.
Posted in Breaking News
