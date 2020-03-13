Court proceedings suspended
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Chief Justice of the Tennessee Supreme Court, Jeffrey S. Bivens, has declared a state of emergency for the Judicial Branch of Tennessee Government. All in-person proceedings in all state and local courts in Tennessee, including Sequatchie County and Dunlap, are suspended from the close of business on Friday, March 13 through Tuesday, March 31. Local and state courts will remain open.
Exceptions include but are not limited to civil and criminal jury trials in progress as of March 13, proceedings related to relief from abuse, proceedings such as bond-related matters and plea agreements for incarcerated individuals, and proceedings related to emergency child custody orders.
