Sequatchie County Middle School student, Mya Ricciardi, has published “Love is a Drug” that is now available at Barnes & Noble.

“It is an amazing accomplishment that Mya has been able to write and publish a book as a seventh grader,” said Corin Runyon, one of the directors of SCMS’s Young Writer’s Organization.

For more see the March 5 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.