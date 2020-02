Five Dunlap residents were charged by authorities who reportedly found substances believed to be drugs, plus several weapons in a vehicle. Arrested were Kayla Cagle, 22; David Cranmore, 22; Shelby Grindstaff (also known as Shelby Lewis), 20; Brandon Kilgore, 26; and Hannah Rigsby, 21.

