Downtown revitalization discussed

Ideas and suggestions for continuing revitalization efforts in Dunlap, especially in the downtown area, were shared during a community meeting February 21. Those attending included members of the Dunlap-Sequatchie County Chamber of Commerce, local political leaders, and other interested individuals.

Chamber Director Janis Kyser, one of those speaking, said a healthy downtown area is a key to tourism. She said Bell Buckle, a community in Middle Tennessee, draws tens of thousands of visitors and has special events at least once a month.

