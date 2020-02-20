District 7AA Tournament games for tonight postponed
All Thursday, February 20 District 7AA basketball games will be postponed until tomorrow night due to weather conditions.
The new schedule will be as follows:
Friday, February 21 – Boys Semifinals
6:00 p.m. Grundy County vs Bledsoe County
7:30 p.m. Sequatchie County vs Cumberland County
Saturday, February 22 – Girls Consolation and Finals
6:00 p.m. For 3rd Place Marion County vs Bledsoe County
7:30 p.m. For 1st Place Cumberland County vs Sequatchie County
Monday, February 24 – Boys Consolation and Finals
6:00 p.m. For 3rd Place
7:30 p.m. For 1st Place
All games will be held at Sequatchie County High School.