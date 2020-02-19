Kilgore helps design orthopedic spine

Students from Tennessee Technological University (TTU), including SCHS graduate Shelby Kilgore, used their knowledge and skills to help a child coping with cerebral palsy. The project was part of the Early Intervention and Mechanical Engineering (EIME) program at TTU, which pairs engineering students with families of children with special needs.

“It was just truly an amazing experience that just keeps on giving,” said Kilgore, a senior at the Cookeville university.

