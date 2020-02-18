Ouida St.Clair Richardson, 96, of Dunlap, passed away Wednesday, February 12, 2020 at her residence.

She was born October 1, 1923 in Nashville. She was a member of the Capt. William Lytle chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution and a member of Dunlap church of Christ. She also was an antique dealer for over 40 years. She was an honest businesswoman, always wanting to be fair with her customers. Also, if she saw someone in need of food, she was always willing to help. She was a very loving and caring lady.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Fred Donald St. Clair, Sr. and Eva Belle Hibbett St. Clair; husband, William C. Richardson; twin sister of Nita, Ineida Richardson; brothers, Jimmy St. Clair and Fred St. Clair, Jr.; sister, Westelle Wiseman; nephew, Jim St. Clair; son-in-law, William Massey.

She is survived by her daughter, Nita Massey of Aiken, South Carolina; three grandchildren, Michelle (Phil) Stillman of Matthews, North Carolina, Greg (Kim) Massey of Cumming, Georgia, and Ray (Dana) Massey of Aiken, South Carolina; six great-grandchildren, Will Stillman, Corey Stillman, Ethan Massey, Alex Massey, McCall Massey and Stern Massey, along with many nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to Daphne Condra for always being there for my mother when she needed help the last four years. Also, a special honor of gratitude to Debbie Pursley for all the help she gave my mother. Debbie was truly a God send. Special thank you to Alan and Debbie Donnells and July Earles with all the deeds of kindness. An appreciation of love and kindness shown over the last two months by the professional sitters: Debbie Pursley, Anita Sims, Marcia Smith, Penny Wallace and Vanessa Casey. A special thanks of professional care given during the last month by the nurses with Hearth Hospice.

Funeral services were held Saturday, February 15 in the funeral home chapel with Freddie Clayton officiating. Burial was in Rankin Cemetery.

Memorial contributions can be given to the Southeastern Children’s Home, 115 Children’s Way, Duncan, South Carolina 29334 or Dunlap church of Christ to support the Gospel Broadcasting Network.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.