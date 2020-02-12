William Edward Hickey, 90, of Dunlap, Tennessee, died Tuesday, February 4, 2020.

He was a member of Chapel Hill United Methodist Church and a member of Kenneth Wilson Sunday School Class. Edward served his country in The United States Navy for four years. He owned and operated Hickey’s Barber and Style Shop for 36 years until he retired. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tommy and Carrie Trusley Hickey; brothers, Ben T. and Gordon Hickey.

He is survived by his wife, Lula Bess Hickey; son, Jerry T. (Ann) Hickey; grandson, Michael (Ashley) Hickey; step-granddaughters, Jessica and Ashley Holt; four great-grandchildren.

Funeral services will be held Thursday 10:00 a.m. in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Jared Wood officiating. Burial will be in Chapel Hill Cemetery. Family received friends Wednesday 4:00-8:00 p.m.

Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home, 50 May Road, Dunlap.