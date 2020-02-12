Rick Songer, age 61, of Chattanooga, Tennessee died Tuesday, December 31, 2019.

He was preceded in death by his parents, JM and Maxine Songer; brother, James L. Songer; aunt, Betty Freeman; and cousin, Sue McAnally.

He is survived by siblings, Gary E. Songer of Dunlap, Jerry Lee Songer of Pikeville, and S. Fay Songer of Dunlap; sister-in-law, Beulah Songer of Dunlap; several nieces and nephews; several great-nieces and nephews; and several great-great nieces and nephews.

There will be a graveside service at Collier Cemetery on Friday, February 7, at 2:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Putnam-Reed Funeral Home for final expenses.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com.

Arrangements are by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home, 1171 Main Street, Pikeville.