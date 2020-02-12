Danny Ray Kauffelt, 69, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at his residence.

He loved bicycling, golfing, lifting weights and playing music. He worked as a Respiratory Therapist for over 30 years and also as an Embalmer at Chattanooga Funeral Home for 10 years.

He was preceded in death by his father, Harold Edward Coffelt.

He is survived by his wife, Karen Lowe Kauffelt; mother, Marlene Youngblood Coffelt; children, Nic Coffelt, Haley (Brian) Stirling, Stephanie (Chris) Lyons, Stephanie (Ben) Sharp, Joel (Devon) Sharp, Kristen (Eric) Lindsay; sister, Cindy Kauffelt; grandchildren, Lauren and Sky Coffelt, Andrew and Alyssa Stirling, Emma, Grayson and Gabriel Lyons, Cameron and Andi Sharp and Natalie Lindsay along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held Thursday, January 30 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Tommy Harris officiating. Burial will follow in Hamilton Memorial Gardens. Visitation was Wednesday from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m..

