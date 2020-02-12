Charlotte Cookston

Charlotte Margaret Cookston, 81, of Hixson, passed away Thursday, January 30, 2020 at her residence. She was of the church of Christ faith. She was a graduate of Sequatchie County High School and was retired from Dupont.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest Edward and Mary Leona Bryant Cookston; brothers, Edward, Robert, Willie, Lawrence, and Bud; sisters, Edna Cookston Johnson, Eunice Cookston Sanders and Nellie Cookston; and nephews, Kirk and Lance Eric Cookston.

She is survived by her brother, J.C. Cookston; nephews, Darrell (Shirley) Johnson, Mark (Becky) Cookston, Mike (Lori) Cookston, and Anthony (Sonja) Sanders; nieces, Evelyn Clark, Diane (Tom) Retseck, Mary Cookston, Aldonna Johnson, Deb (Paul) Hunter, Vanessa Sowrey, and Cindy (Joe) Hannah; brother-in-law, Rufus Sanders; several great nieces and nephews; two special friends, Linda Black and Jackie Cowart, and all of the special friends from Dupont.

Funeral services were held Sunday, February 2 in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Bryant Cemetery. Great nephews served as pallbearers.

Memorial contributions can be made to Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.