Beulah Ruth Songer, 73, of Pikeville, Tennessee died Tuesday, January 28, 2020 at her home. She was of the Baptist faith. She worked at Dunlap Medical Clinic as a lab and x-ray technician for 35 years.

She was preceded in death by her husband, James L. Songer; mother, Nina Ruth Swafford; father, Bruce E. Jordan; parents-in-law, J.M. and Maxine Songer; second mother, Carolyn Roberson; brother, Charles Swafford; and sisters, Janice Frew and Jamie Brock.

She is survived by her daughter, Jennifer (Paul) Howard; son, Robby Songer; special niece, Denisea (Chris) Mann; grandchildren, Timothy James Brown, Amanda Brown, Jillian A. Brown, Jacob Levi Brown, Daniel Howard, Robert Austin (Hali) Songer, James Maxwell Songer, Callie Ruth Songer, Joshua D. Nance and Jacob Matthew Mann; great-grandchildren, Rex Lee Mohler, Tristan James Brown, Blaykli R. Songer and Weston and Hanson Nance; brothers, Perry (Carol) Swafford, Jesse Swafford, Bruce Jordan, Jr., Jack (Kathy) Roberson, Bobby Roberson and Roy (Rhonda) Roberson; and sisters, Brenda (Albert) Shoulders, Dianna (Dana) Burnham, Edna (Frank) Cope, Margaret (Dan) Jones and Sheila (Winky) Cagle.

Funeral services were held Friday, January 31, in the funeral home chapel with Minister T.A. Smith officiating. Burial was in Granny Ruth’s Garden.

Online condolences can be made at www.reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Putnam-Reed Funeral Home of Pikeville.