“I’ve been wanting to get out and get a deer since before I was in school,” said Sequatchie County Middle School seventh grader Koltin Price. “Finally, I was able to do it.”

Koltin, aided by his father and members of Kidz Outdoors, a non-profit organization allowing hunting for children who otherwise may be unable to do so, killed not one, but two deer recently in Alabama.

For more see the January 30 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.