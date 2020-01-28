Mike Blailock

Michael “Mike” Lewis Blailock, 67, of Dunlap, passed away peacefully with his wife and family by his side on Sunday, January 26, 2020. He was a loving husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather and he will be missed so much.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy and Ann Bullock Blailock and Betty McBee.

He is survived by his wife, Jane Pyle Blailock; children, Tammy (Jim) Harper, Wanda (Johnnie) Rhoades, Melinda Rollins and Sylvia (Greg) Lopez; sisters, Melinda (Mark) Lanier and Teresa Cox; brother, David Blailock; eight grandchildren; nine great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

No services will be held at this time. Memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

