Due to expenses such as a new, large filter and work on a water tower, Dunlap Water Department customers will be seeing an immediate rate increase of $2.10 per month. City Commissioners unanimously approved the rate hike during their regular meeting on January 16.

“It’s something that we hate to do, but we have to do it,” said Dunlap Mayor Dwain Land.

