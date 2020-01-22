Lady Braves earn fifth straight basketball championship By Editor | January 22, 2020 | 0 Sequatchie County Middle School’s girls basketball team won the Sequatchie Valley Conference for the fifth straight year, defeating tournament host Bledsoe County on January 16. For more see the January 23 issue of The Dunlap Tribune. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Water rates to increase $2.10 January 22, 2020 | No Comments » Fire destroys Cherry St. garage January 22, 2020 | No Comments »