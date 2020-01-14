Florene Lasley

Florene Hobbs Lasley, 84, of Soddy-Daisy, went home to be with her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, January 8, 2020.

She was a member of the Soddy Church of God. She worked at Soddy Elementary in the cafeteria for 30 years and later worked at Wal-Mart on Hwy 153 for 20 years.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Floyd and Lillie Hobbs; and husband of 32 years, Lloyd Lasley.

Survivors are her children, Harold Lasley (Carol), Donna Teague (Larry) and Michael Lasley; three grandchildren, Larry Teague, Jr. (Miranda), Brandon Lasley (Nicole) and Bradley Lasley (Beth); eight great-grandchildren; brothers, James Hobbs (Betty), Ray Hobbs (Bea), Reece Hobbs (Mildred), and Charles Hobbs (Sharon); and several nieces and nephews.

Services were held Saturday, January 11 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Phil O’Dell officiating.

Arrangements are by Williamson and Sons Funeral Home, 8852 Dayton Pike, Soddy-Daisy, TN 37379.