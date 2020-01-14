Dan Raines

Danny Morrison Raines “Big Dan”,63, of Dunlap, went home to be with the Lord on Sunday, January 12, 2020 at his home after suffering a lengthy illness.

He was born July 12, 1956 to Walter and Dessie Williams Raines. Dan was a graduate of Monterey High School, Class of 1974. He was a member of Highway 28 Church of God, where he retired as senior pastor after 28 years and one year as associate pastor. He loved spending time with his family, preaching, singing and was an avid Tennessee Volunteer fan through the good and the bad. He touched many lives during his time here on this earth. He was a true light to God’s love everywhere he went.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Walter Lee and Dessie May Williams Raines; siblings, Thelma “Toot” Horn, James “Bud” Raines, Jackie “Jack” Raines, Mary “Judy” Hawkins, Tom Raines, Margaret Raines Guffey and twins, Ricky and Vicky Raines.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Shirley Holland Raines; children, Joshua Swafford (Doris Huffman), Jason Swafford, Jessica (Tim) Churches, Jillian French (James Gray), Bailey (Gus) Hobbs, and Maycee Swafford (Robert Rude); grandchildren, Peyton Swafford, Kaylynn Churches, Hannah Swafford, Karter Churches, Braxton French and Knox French; siblings, Maxine Farley and Cecil (Janet) Raines; special friends and helpers, Donald Holland and Eddie Rains, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

A celebration of life will be held Wednesday, January 15 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with burial to follow in Collier Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Ewton Funeral Home to help with funeral expenses.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.