Carl Keener

Carl “Tynes” Keener, 84, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Thursday, January 2, 2020 at NHC Healthcare.

Carl was of the Church of God Faith. He was preceded in death by his son, Larry LaVan Keener.

He is survived by his wife, Reva J. Keener; daughter, Katrina Walker; five sons, James Elbert Keener Neeley, Carl, Glenn, Jimmie and Lonnie Keener; sister, Essie Keener; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, January 5, at 2:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Bro. Carl A. Keener and Elbert Keener Neeley officiating. Burial was in the Collier Cemetery.

