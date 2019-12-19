Ruby Ann Harvey Smith, 72, of Dunlap, passed away Sunday, December 8, 2019 at Memorial Hospital following a lengthy illness. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Bruce and Zella Mae Harvey; niece, Jennifer Lee Sims; and brothers-in-law, Burnette Sims and Charles V. Smith.

She is survived by her husband, Jacky Smith; children, Cindy (Nathan) Smith Songer, Cheryle (Patrick) Smith Hudson, and Camilla (Tim) Smith Lewis; siblings, Betty (Jerry) Bookout, Jerry (Judy) Harvey, Waymon (Virginia) Harvey, Peggy (Winford) Farner, Ronnie (Carolyn) Harvey, Cathy (Rondal) Morgan and Greg Harvey; grandchildren, TJ (Ansley) Lewis, Melissa Carter, Hank (Savannah) Lively, Elizabeth (Corbin) Easterly, Laney Hudson, Scott Lewis, Mac Songer and GW Songer; great-grandchildren, Emily Celatka, Zayden Celatka and Maeve Lewis; along with several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be held Friday, December 13 at 1:00 p.m. in the funeral home chapel with Sheldon Barker officiating. Burial will follow in Collier Cemetery. Visitation is Wednesday from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. and Thursday from 2:00 to 8:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that memorial donations be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.