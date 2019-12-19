Robert Bledsoe Jr

Robert Eugene Bledsoe, Jr., 70, of Dunlap, passed away December 6, 2019 after a prolonged battle with COPD.

He was born November 21, 1949 to the late Gene and Laverta Bledsoe of Soddy Daisy. In his early life, he played football and was on the track team at Soddy Daisy High School and attended Tennessee Tech, studying Agriculture. He was a proud member of the Plumbers and Steamfitters Union Local #43, founding member of the North Hamilton County Improvement League, co-owner of D&B Welding in Soddy Daisy, former President of Allen Elementary PTA and a commercial truck driver for 14 years before retiring. He enjoyed nature, camping, music, history and hunting for artifacts.

He was preceded in death by his brother, Wayne Bledsoe of Chattanooga; and sister, Laura Etta Leffew of Soddy Daisy.

He is survived by his son, Fred (Kim Redfearn) Bledsoe; daughter, Robin (Mark) Peterson; sister, Joyce (Tom) Barrow; grandchildren, Seth (Jessica) Bledsoe, Brandon (Katie) Bledsoe, Meagan Gilliam, Lucas Bledsoe (Lindsay Jackson); great-grandchildren, Caitlin Dunn, Liam Bledsoe, Levi Gilliam, Ella Grace Gilliam, and Zander Bledsoe; girlfriend, Melissa Lifsey; and numerous cousins, nieces, nephews and friends.

Robert chose to donate his body to science. A Celebration of Life memorial is planned for the near future.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.