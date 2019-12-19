Richard Binney

Richard Edmund Binney, 59, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away unexpectedly Thursday, December 12, 2019 at Erlanger Sequatchie.

He was a former floor technician at Hunt Nissan of Chattanooga and current owner and operator of Richard Service Center in Dunlap.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Richard and Dixie Binney; and brother, Barry Binney.

He is survived by his wife, Cindy Binney; daughter, Rayline Binney; and sister, Vickey Taake.

No funeral services were held.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.