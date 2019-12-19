Norman Hobbs

Norman “Sonny” Levan Hobbs, 81, of Dunlap, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019 at Erlanger Medical Center. He was a Veteran of the US Army, Spec 5, and was formerly employed by Dupont and Dunlap Zipper Factory. He was a member of Dunlap Church of God.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Grady and Lucille Lockhart Hobbs; siblings, Glennis Kay Johnson, Avonelle Stewart, and Anna Faye Harmon; nephews, Josh Farley and Timmy Hendon; and nieces, Diane McCarver and Norma Smith.

He is survived by his wife, Velma Skiles Hobbs; children, William Levan “Van” Hobbs and Carol Janette “Jan” (Ray) Brown; siblings, Alma Ruth Johnson, Connie (Mike) Krider, Tina (Jimmy) Newman, Johnny (Ann) Hobbs, and Grady Bryan (Phyllis) Hobbs; grandchildren, Tristen, Skylar and Lillie Hobbs, Noah, Courtney and Nathan Brown; along with several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Sunday, December 8 in the funeral home chapel. Burial followed in Chapel Hill Cemetery.

