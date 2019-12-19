Melvin Brock

Melvin Austin “Red” Brock, 51, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Monday, December 16, 2019 after a long battle with cancer.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Barbara Dotson Brock; siblings, Ernie, Jeanie and Melinda Brock; nephew, J.T. Holloway

He is survived by his significant other, Mitzi Brock of Hixson; daughter, Mercedez Brock of Hixson; step-father, Robert Brock of McMinnville; siblings, Benji Brock, Flodessa (Brian) Conner of Soddy-Daisy, Robert Brock of Soddy-Daisy, Andy (Louann) Brock of Dunlap, along with several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be at 7:00 p.m. Thursday, December 19 in the funeral home chapel. Visitation will be held Thursday from 4:00 to 7:00 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to Sequatchie County Cancer Support Network.

An online guestbook is at www.ewtonfuneralhome.com.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.