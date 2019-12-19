Marlin Charles Sims, 89, of Mowbray Mountain, died November 24, 2019.

Mr. Sims is survived by three children, Tommy Marlin Sims of Mt. Juliet, Cynthia Sims Garcia, and Charlie Bates (Pamela) Sims of Dayton; four grandchildren, Arielle Garcia Hayes (Michael), Joseph Marlin Garcia, Nicole (Matt) Chapman and Matthew Sims; and one great-grandchild, Michael Hayes III.

Mr. Sims was preceded in death by his wife of 65 years, Sarah Louise Sims; his parents, Joe and Lillian Hensley Sims; his brothers, Sammy, Lamar and Gary; and his sister, Agnes Sims.

He is survived by brothers, Joe (Linda) Sims and Ed Sims; sisters, Mildred Barker, Faye Tryon, Catherine Heard and Nancy (Charles) Vandergriff, all of Dunlap, Patricia (Ray) Phillips of Hixson; and numerous nieces and nephews.

Marlin was an accomplished masonry contractor for over 40 years. He worked on both commercial and residential projects, primarily in Hamilton and Sequatchie counties. Marlin served in the United States Army during the Korean Conflict.

The family wishes to express their gratitude to Marlin’s loving caregivers, Becky King and Regina Lambert of Caring Hearts of Dunlap, Inc. and the nurses and aides of Avalon Hospice.

In accordance with his wishes, Mr. Sims is being cremated. A Celebration of Life memorial service will be held at a time to be announced.

Condolences can be sent to the family at 2535 Mowbray Pike, Soddy Daisy, TN 37379.

Arrangements are by Ewton Funeral and Cremation Center of Dunlap.