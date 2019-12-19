Lucille Sutherland

Lucille Bowman Sutherland, 96, of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Tuesday evening, December 10, 2019 in Memorial Northpark. She was a member of Ewtonville Baptist Church.

She was preceded in death by two infant sons and an infant daughter; son, Gary Lindell Sutherland; parents, Sam and Ida Bowman; grandson, Jimmy Sutherland; and sisters, Willie Frances Parks and Dorthy Johnson.

She is survived by five daughters, Linda Russell, Faye King, Debra Baird, Bevlah Worley and Margie Brewer; three sons, W.L., Allen, and Ray Sutherland, all of Dunlap; several grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Leona Purkins, Harriman and Crickett Wilson; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held Friday, December 13 in the funeral home chapel with Rev. Buddy Strickland officiating. Burial was in Condra Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at reedfamilyfh.com. Arrangements by Standefer-Reed Funeral Home of Dunlap.