George Smith

George Rayburn “Red” Smith, 62 of Dunlap, Tennessee passed away Sunday, December 15, 2019 at Erlanger Sequatchie.

He was a member of Little Hopewell Baptist Church. He loved his family, friends and grandchildren. He also loved riding 4-wheelers, Jeeps and motorcycles and loved going to the mountain.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Roy K. and Venia Boston Smith; son, Chad Rayburn Smith; sister, Clara Johnson; and brothers, Cecil and Lennis Smith

He is survived by his wife, Tina Ewton Smith; children, Matthew (Kirstie) Smith of Dunlap, Heather (Rick) Keaton of New York, Brent and Raven Hopkins of Gulf Shores, Alabama; siblings, Clayton (“Mama Ann”) Smith, Janie Johnson, Evelyn Westmoreland, James Lewis Smith, Billy (Cheryl) Smith, Barry (Jan) Smith, Beverly (Benny) Barker, and Deanna Johnson; grandchildren, Derricks Smith, Chad Smith and Lukka Aaron Keaton; special friend, Derricks Shane Hogan “Biggin” along with many nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held Wednesday, December 18 in Hixson Cemetery with Lonnie Walker officiating.

Ewton Funeral Home and Cremation Center of Dunlap was in charge of arrangements.