Turner signs with Roane State

One of the state’s most productive softball pitchers in the 2019 high school season has decided to continue playing the sport in college. Sequatchie County High School senior Mackenzie Turner signed with Roane State Community College with family members, friends, and teammates in attendance.

The daughter of Chipper and Natalie Turner explained she was considering several different colleges, but her decision to play at Roane, near Kingston, came down to one particular reason.

