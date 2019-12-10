County schools closing at noon By Editor | December 10, 2019 | 0 Sequatchie County Schools are closing at 12:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 10, school officials announced. Inclement weather with snow is forecast and the temperature is expected to drop throughout the day. Posted in Breaking News Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Mann+Hummel plans to add 50 jobs at Dunlap plant December 10, 2019 | No Comments » Longson signs with Cleveland State December 4, 2019 | No Comments » Stolen signs recovered, arrest made November 27, 2019 | No Comments »