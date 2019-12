From her days playing T-Ball as a two-year-old to the TSSAA Class AA State Softball Tournament in Murfreesboro, Sequatchie County High senior Peyton Longson has spent much of her life on the ball fields and courts. Longson will continue to play softball at least two more years after high school, as she signed to attend and play for Cleveland State Community College.

