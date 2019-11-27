Stolen signs recovered, arrest made

Approximately 65 road signs taken from various areas Sequatchie County were recovered at the residence of Samuel Dishman, 31, according to a report by the Sequatchie County Sheriff’s Department. An investigation into a painted stop sign led to Dishman’s arrest for reported vandalism. Sequatchie County Road Superintendent Eric Higgins said the theft of these signs have been costly for his department, and warns anyone who steals road signs will be prosecuted if caught. Additional charges are pending further investigation. For more, see the December 5 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.