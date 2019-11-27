Search for missing men leads to Nickajack

A two-day search for Matthew Henry, missing from Dunlap, and Wesley Ridge, missing from Marion County, was conducted by a multi-agency task force at Nickajack Lake last week.

Assistant District Attorney Steve Strain said information received from authorities indicated remains or evidence could be found in Marion County at the lake. The search continued November 19-20 with dozens of law enforcement members taking part.

