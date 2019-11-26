Driver extricated from wreck

Buck Harris, 68, received cuts to his face but did not appear to be seriously injured in a two-vehicle wreck Tuesday morning, November 26. Family members arriving at the scene, in front of the Dollar General Store on U.S. Highway 127, said Harris was driving a 2004 Nissan truck at the time of the accident. The Dunlap Fire Department extricated Harris from his vehicle. The other driver involved appeared to have escaped injury. For more, see the December 5 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.