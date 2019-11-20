Mitchell signs with Roane State

During the 2019 high school baseball season, Sequatchie County High School junior Austin Mitchell and senior Colin Hudson made life difficult for most opposing batters. Mitchell and Hudson were part of a strong pitching staff, helping the Indians to the Class AA state baseball tournament and next year will be teammates again at Roane State Community College.

“Roane State was my best opportunity and I loved it there when I visited,” said the son of Dusty and Jennifer Mitchell, who signed with the college on Tuesday, November 19.

For more see the November 21 issue of The Dunlap Tribune.